There are 2-3 million Afib patients in the US
There is another estimated 1 million patients that are undiagnosed
Afib is the second leading cause of stroke
250K sudden deaths in the US
800-850K hospitalisation annually in the US
The world’s largest heart health initiative
Focus is on using the power of crowdsourcing to gain a million heart measurements
Better understand the characteristics of the participants
Keep your hand on a steady surface
Keep you finger still and press gently on the camera lens partly covering the flash
Please do not talk during the measurement
Press the Start Button
The App takes about 10-15 seconds to calibrate before starting the measurement.
90 second measurement is performed
All data will be aggregated
Age, Gender, Country, etc
Weight
Known Conditions
Smoking
Lifestyle (active etc)